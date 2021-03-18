‘Crazy’ demand for Covid vaccine

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Clinics are being overwhelmed by bookings – as well as patients’ abuse and desperation – ahead of the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout on Monday 22 March.

Keys Medical Centre in Keysborough is one of six clinics in Greater Dandenong providing Astra Zeneca vaccine jabs for the phase 1B rollout.

Commonwealth clinics are also set to provide 1000 jabs a week to “all comers”.

Keys clinic manager Riekie Jooste says the clinic’s were “ringing off the hook” from people seeking the free jab.

“It’s crazy. Everybody wants it.”

But not everyone can get it yet. Eligible recipients include over 70s and over 80s, the immunocompromised, health workers, indigenous Australians over 55 and emergency service workers.

Some desperate patients have offered to pay to jump the queue, including those who aren’t eligible yet. The clinic’s staff have also endured “humungous” abuse.

“I’ve had to physically remove an abusive person from the clinic,” Ms Jooste says.

Within 24 hours, the clinic was booked up for 300 vaccine recipients over the next three weeks.

Preparations have taken a “steep learning curve”.

GPs, nurses and administrators have done up to 6 hours training as well as all staff doing CPR lessons. The clinic is also stocked with adrenalin kits to treat patients who suffer anaphylactic shock.

“We’ve had nurses ringing that had the Astra Zeneca vaccine because they had flu symptoms, joint pain, headaches and fever.

“A lot of GPs are concerned and everyone is very scared of it.

“It’s all new but we should understand that with any vaccine we can be prone to an allergic reaction or side effects.”

Two extra GPs and two extra nurses have been hired, a second vaccine fridge bought and a separate Covid vaccine waiting area organised in readiness.

It’s an expensive exercise for the clinic, but an important service for the community, Ms Jooste said.

Ahead of booking, patients are being screened by trained nurses. They talk through eligibility, medical histories as well as possible side-effect risks.

“With our system, we try to handle it so there’s no opportunity for an error.

“It’s a new learning curve for us, but we’re ready to go.”

Australian Chief Health Officer Brendan Murphy urged patients not to “badger” their GPs.

“Everyone in 1B will get vaccinated in coming weeks but it will take a while for this to scale up.”

“We’re not in a hurry in Australia. We don’t have a burning platform, as I’ve said on many occasions. We can take our time to do this vaccination properly.”

Clinics offering Covid vaccines from 22 March include:

Dandenong and District Aborigines Co-operative Limited, Dandenong

Carrum Downs Respiratory Clinic, Carrum Downs

North Dandenong Clinic, Dandenong North

Doveton Medical Centre, Doveton

Keys Medical Centre, Keysborough

Parkmore Medical Centre, Keysborough

Mckinley Medical Centre, Mulgrave

Valewood Clinic, Mulgrave

Waverley Police Road Medical Centre, Noble Park North

The Phase 1B eligibility checker is at https://covid-vaccine.healthdirect.gov.au/eligibility