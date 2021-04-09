Anzac Day’s back

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Anzac Day services are set to resume with some restrictions at Dandenong and Noble Park after last year’s hiatus.

For the first time in the commemoration’s history, services were cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19 health directions.

This year, on Sunday 18 April, Noble Park RSL will again hold its annual veterans’ march and Anzac service.

Due to Covid restrictions, the march will be confined to the RSL’s car park off Mons Parade and Heatherton Road from 10.30am.

President John Meehan said last Anzac Day, just a handful of people paid respects at the Noble Park memorial due to the lockdown.

“This year we’re just proud to be able to do it.”

On Sunday 25 April, Dandenong RSL will hold its traditional dawn service at the Pillars of Freedom in Clow Street at 6am.

It will be followed by a service limited to 1000 people outside the RSL on the corner of Foster and Clow streets from 11am.

After some doubts due to Covid, Dandenong-Cranbourne RSL president John Wells recently said members were “unanimous” that Anzac Day services would not be cancelled for the second successive year.

“We can’t just do nothing on Anzac Day two years in a row,” Mr Wells said.

“It’s too culturally important.

“Our members are unanimous that we have to do something.”

Anzac Day marks the anniversary of Australian and New Zealand forces landing at Gallipoli, Turkey in World War I.

It commemorates Australians who served in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.