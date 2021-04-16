Herbert St bollards go to water

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The bollards controversy in Herbert Street, Dandenong has again reared its head.

The automatic bollards, which closed the street during school hours for the safe crossing of Dandenong High School students, have been replaced after being plagued by costly breakdowns.

As a temporary measure, Greater Dandenong Council has installed “robust” manual bollards which will be raised and lowered every school day by council workers.

Engineering director Paul Kearsley said the automatic bollards had suffered from “water infiltration into their operating mechanism, deep below the surface structure”.

The manual bollards were a “short to medium term” solution.

“Our traffic engineers are currently exploring alternative options for the long-term, and will involve the school and local community in the process.

“The manual bollards are used to improve safety, and will only be used at the same times as the previous bollards.

“They have been installed during school holidays to minimise disruption and ensure the improved temporary approach is in place prior to the commencement of Term 2.”

Residents Tony and Linda Meurs want the council to install a pedestrian crossing with traffic lights rather than sealing off the road.

The Meurs were among 794 surveyed residents who opposed the barriers nearly a decade ago.

They say their “worst fears were realised” as a result of the bollards.

Residents lost a local bus service, lost direct vehicle access to Princes Highway and traffic was diverted around the nearby Dandenong North Primary School school crossings.

Mr Meurs wonders if the manual bollards may prove too onerous and instead become a fixture.

“If someone has to come out here every morning and night, the fear is it would be easier to leave them in permanently.”

Mayor Angela Long, who lobbied against the bollards in 2012, said repairs were costing the council about $20,000 a year.

The $175,000 traffic lights alternative that was rejected by the council at the time now seemed particularly cost-effective, she said.

“At the time, it was only an extra $30-$40,000 more to put in the lights.

“I haven’t seen what the long-term proposals are now but I was very annoyed when we didn’t get a pedestrian crossing in the first place.”

In 2012, councillors narrowly voted for the bollards, which were to be paid for by the state’s education department.

There had been calls for improved student safety in Herbert Street after a year 12 Dandenong High student was struck and injured by a driver who lost control of her car in 2011.

The department at the time didn’t support the traffic lights option.