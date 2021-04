-

A driver is speaking to police at the scene of a car crash into a dental surgery at Springvale.

Emergency crews were called to the clinic at the corner of Balmoral and St John’s avenues about 12.30pm on Tuesday 20 April.

No one has been injured or trapped as a result of the crash, police say.

Two people removed themselves from the car, which had crashed into the rear kitchen area, an SES spokesperson said.

A neighbouring building was also damaged, the spokesperson said.

More to come.