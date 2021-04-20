New Oasis designers named

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Architects have been appointed by Greater Dandenong Council to lead the $3.5 million detailed design of the new Dandenong Oasis.

CO-OP Studio was chosen from 15 submitted tenderers to refine the proposed indoor aquatic centre, which will be built near Oasis on the adjoining Mills Reserve.

The facility – known by a working title Dandenong Wellbeing Centre – will include an “enhanced focus” on allied health services, education and wellbeing.

The total project is estimated to cost $60 million.

The ageing 40-year-old Oasis will continue to operate during the building of its nearby replacement.

Mayor Angela Long said the decision was an exciting milestone for the project.

She noted CO-OP Studio had extensive experience in designing aquatic, leisure and sport facilities in Australia and New Zealand.

“Council is confident that CO-OP Studio will develop an exceptional design for the new aquatic centre in collaboration with Council and key stakeholders.

“Mills Reserve will continue to be the home of Greater Dandenong’s premier indoor aquatic centre, which is ideally situated in a health and education precinct with ample parking and easy access via public and private transport.”

Some community consultation will occur during the design phase, a council report into the tender decision stated.

It will build on “extensive” community consultation and feedback during the creation of the council’s aquatic strategy.

The new centre is expected to include a 50-metre eight-lane pool with a moveable boom or swim wall, two warm water pools, a learn to swim pool, and a leisure pool / water play area.

A spa, sauna and steam room, gymnasium, fitness rooms, meeting rooms, allied health suites, café and creche is also proposed.

The centre’s health focus is expected to complement NPAC, which will focus on fitness, sports and school carnivals.

For the design phase, the council will roll-over $1.98 million allocated in the 2020-‘21 budget.