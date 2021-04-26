Students pay respects

-

Killester College VCAL students staged an Anzac commemoration at a neighbouring school on 23 April.

Brendan Kincade, vice-president of Vietnam Veterans Association of Victoria, was invited to the ceremony at St Joseph’s Primary School.

Killester College students also ran Anzac-themed activities for the St Joseph’s pupils, such as wreath making, Anzac biscuit decorating, co-ordinate drawing, origami and Anzac poppy making.

“Killester College has a proud tradition of honouring Anzac Day with their own commemorative Anzac day assemblies each year,” a college spokesperson said.