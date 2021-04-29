Armed ice dealer jailed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An ice trafficker who stashed a loaded sawn-off shotgun in the front of a stolen ute has been sentenced at Dandenong Magistrates’ Court.

Dylan Markovic, 30, of Derrimut, had told police “you boys won’t be happy with me” when arrested near Kemp Street, Springvale in the early hours of 11 February.

He revealed the location of the gun he’d purchased for “protection” with $500 of meth in Springvale a week earlier.

Markovic made full admissions, pleading guilty to a string of charges including trafficking meth, weapons charges, proceeds of crime and being equipped to steal.

He had been found with a rolled-up wad of $2000 cash and a further $1350 in a cigarette packet – which he admitted earning from drug deals.

Also in the ute was a man-bag filled with ammo matching the shotgun, a blue-handled knife, four grams of meth, cannabis and drug paraphernalia like scales, deal bags and smoking instruments.

Two stolen number plates, a suspected stolen welding mask, gardening gloves and tools for theft such as screwdrivers, head torch and vice grips were also found.

On 29 April, magistrate Suzette Dootjes said the charge of prohibited person possessing a firearm was the most serious, given the prevalence of guns in the community.

She noted Markovic had told police about the gun “straightaway” after his arrest.

Trafficking – though at the “lower end” in this case – also caused “immense harm” to the community, Ms Dootjes said.

Markovic’s “mixed history” of offences included drugs, dishonesty and lower-level violence. His most recent conviction was in 2018.

A long-term ice addict, he had received drug rehab treatment on a previous community corrections order.

On this occasion, he was jailed for 12 months followed by a 12-month treatment-based CCO.

The community order includes drug treatment and supervision.