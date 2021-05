-

A driver claimed he was testing his brakes after being allegedly detected speeding 66 km/h over the speed limit in Lynbrook.

Casey Highway Patrol officers say the car was travelling 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on South Gippsland Highway on Sunday 9 May.

The driver’s car was intercepted by police and then impounded for 30 days at a cost of $1005.

He is expected to be charged on summons with driving at dangerous speed.