Fake police scam nets $16K

Phone-scammers impersonating Dandenong police officers have fleeced more than $16,000 in the past week.

Victoria Police issued a “scam alert” warning on Facebook in response to the “alarming trend”.

The victims had been rang by people impersonating police, with the Dandenong police station number on display.

They were instructed to repay large sums to the Australian Taxation Office by buying $500 gift cards in multiple locations.

They were then told to reveal the cards’ codes.

“This is becoming an alarming trend,” police warned.

“Never make payments through gift card purchases.”

Police stated that the Australian Government and legitimate businesses didn’t demand payment with iTunes, Google Pay, Steam or other gift cards.

To report the calls, go to scamwatch.gov.au