Covid exposure in Dandenong

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Four food stores and groceries in Dandenong and one in Carrum Downs have been added to Victoria’s long list of Tier-1 Covid exposure sites as part of the latest lockdown.

The Tier 1 sites include Bestway Supermarket in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 12.15pm-1.15pm and Bestway Supermarket in Cleeland Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 1pm-1.40pm.

Others are Marmara Halal Meats in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong on 19 May, 11.35am-12.25pm, Spice Inn Groceries in Cleeland Street on 19 May, 1pm-1.40pm and Sabrini Foods in Boundary Road, Carrum Downs on 19 May, 2pm-6pm.

New Lanka Resturant in Railway Parade, Noble Park has also been added as a Tier-2 exposure site.

The Department of Health urges anyone who was at the Tier 1 sites at those times to get tested for Covid immediately and quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone at New Lanka Restaurant between 10.05am-10.45am on 22 May is urged to get a test and isolate until they receive a negative result.

An infected worker for a large food distribution centre visited the Tier 1 sites as well as at least eight other stores across Melbourne during an eight-day infectious period, the Department of Health stated.

The positive case was without symptoms at the time.

Bestway’s supermarket in Lonsdale Street had previously been struck by Covid in July last year. About eight back-of-store staff were infected with 15 forced to self-isolate.

As of 30 May 2021, community-acquired clusters in Victoria had grown to 40 cases with more than 4000 primary close contacts.

So far, no infected cases were in Greater Dandenong, and two were in City of Casey.

Testing sites are being swarmed at record levels across the state. The nearest include a drive-through centre at Carroll Lane in Dandenong and Springers Leisure Centre in Keysborough.

Meanwhile the high-volume vaccination centre at Sandown Racecourse was attracting long queues. On 28 May – the first day of the statewide lockdown – the lines stretched several hundred metres.

The vaccination hub has a capacity of up to 2000 jabs a day. It provides Pfizer for eligible under 50s as well as AstraZeneca.

Bookings are recommended.

Details: www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/where-get-tested-covid-19