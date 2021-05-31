Innocents killed by outlaw bikies

-

Two fatal shootings of innocent men in Keysborough and Narre Warren in 2017 are linked to the Comanchero outlaw bikie gang, police say.

Twenty-two-year-old Muhamed Yucel and 26-year-old Zabi Ezedyar were both murdered in cases of mistaken identity by Comancheros members, according to Homicide Squad investigators.

The pair were “two innocent young men who lost their lives due to the callous stupidity, cavalier attitude to violence, and utter incompetence” of Comancheros, Homicide Squad Detective Inspector Tim Day said.

The intended targets were still alive and not so innocent. The actual victims could have been “any one of us”, Inspector Day said.

“What’s more dangerous – an incompetent fool with a gun or a professional who takes his time to research his target, do his homework and execute his plan with precision?

“In this case, it’s the former.

“These were two innocent young men who were doing nothing wrong and had their whole lives ahead of them.

“They didn’t deserve to be gunned down by cowardly, incompetent fools who were too stupid to get their powder dry from the outset.”

Several people within the Comancheros had been directly and indirectly linked to the murders.

Inspector Day appealed to “people on the fence” to come forward and share what they know.

“You know the line has been crossed on these two murders.”

In a sign of a “rift” within the gang, some “brave individuals” had already provided information to police, Inspector Day said.

On 2 May 2017, Mr Yucel was leaving a garage via a laneway at the rear of a townhouse in Church Street Keysborough when several shots were fired at the premises about 9.52pm.

The Keysborough man, who had just been playing video games with mates, was struck several times and died at the scene.

His two friends aged 23 and 22 at the time were wounded and taken to hospital.

Police believe all three were shot due to “incompetent” gunmen attending the wrong property.

Three months later on 16 August 2017, Mr Ezedyar was shot whilst visiting family friends at a house in Kurrajong Road, Narre Warren.

As he was being greeted at the front door, Mr Ezedyar was struck by bullets about 7.45pm.

Detectives believe the gunman attended the correct address but shot the wrong person.

A black 4WD Jeep observed at the scene in Keysborough was later found burnt out in Cranbourne.

It carried false number plates that were made at a gymnasium with a photocopying device linked to several persons of interest, police allege.

Two other cars are linked to associates of one of the Keysborough suspects.

The first allegedly travelled to the scene, and a second travelled down the Great Ocean Road to dispose of the gun in Airey’s Inlet.

After a controlled burnoff, the weapon was recovered by police and forensically linked to the killing.

The Narre Warren shooting is believed to be linked to a Toyota Corolla.

Police have ruled out a Toyota Rav4 that was initially identified.

Investigators say both shootings were carried out by members of the Comanchero OMCG. At least one of those Comancheros was responsible for both murders.

“The actions of one individual in particular has brought scrutiny upon the club, and we know that there is angst amongst members of the club because of this,” Inspector Day said.

“Associates of one of the two suspects, who we believe is cowering offshore, have been both willingly and unwillingly involved in this offending.”

Inspector Day said the Comancheros were linked to a third indiscriminate shooting that killed Ikenasio Tuivasa, 33, outside a Ravenhall pool hall in February.

Police were “very, very close” to solving all three murders.

Meanwhile the victims’ families will “never recover fully” but holding the offenders to account would help, he said.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au