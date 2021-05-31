Lockdowns leave bitter taste

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

The latest Covid shutdown has brought teetering businesses closer to the brink, Dandenong restaurant owner Minid Patel says.

Three months, after losing out from a Valentine’s Day lockdown, Mr Patel predicted one more in the next six months would threaten his business.

Now he was digesting the losses from a ruined weekend’s trade.

“I’m very p***ed off.We were struggling. But this time we’re screwed,” the Honest Restaurant proprietor said of the ‘circuit breaker’ lockdown from 28 May.

“I don’t know where to get the money from.”

He was scathing of the State Government’s “mistakes” and dismissive of its latest $250.7 million Covid business support package announced on 30 May.

The $2500 grants offered to Mr Patel’s two businesses Honest Restaurant in Lonsdale Street and Paratha Wale food truck in Clyde North “doesn’t cover anything” of his expenses.

“I’d rather not have to get a dollar.”

Mr Patel had thrown out about $4000 of food alone, on top of wages, rent and electricity bills.

He’d expected to take in $15,000 over the weekend of 28-30 May, but made just $560 selling takeaways.

Then comes the cost of re-opening – such as restocking the fridges with food, and hiring extra staff to do it.

In October, Mr Patel was prepared to wear a $10,000 fine by opening Honest Restaurant in defiance of lockdown.

Now he wants a State election.

“Every time I’m comparing us to NSW – even in lockdown, its restaurants and retail were open.

“Its contact tracing is working as it should be.

“The Government needs to park its ego and start learning from NSW. Politicians should stop thinking about their careers and worry about the people.”

Acting Premier James Merlino has sheeted blame at the Federal Government’s vaccine program and lack of alternative to hotel quarantine.

It also attacked the Commonwealth for failing to extend wage assistance to businesses in the latest lockdown.

Mr Merlino said the “circuit-breaker” lockdown “will keep Victorians safe and protect businesses and jobs – but we know it’s not easy shutting your doors and putting your plans on hold”.

“This support will help businesses pay the bills and maintain their workforce as best they can, as we work together to get through this challenge.”

The latest business assistance program includes $3500 grants for eligible liquor-licensed premises.

A further $20 million was available for operators of cancelled events.

Under the current restrictions, people can leave home for five reasons, including getting vaccinated.

The other exemptions are one outing a day for food and supply shopping within five kilometres, and two hours’ daily exercise with one person within 5 kilometres.

Other exemptions are care-giving, medical needs, authorised work and education.

Private and public gatherings are banned, as are visitors at home – except for intimate partners and single-person bubbles.

Details: business.vic.gov.au