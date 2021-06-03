Hoons defy lockdown

-

Police were called to multiple hoon gatherings in defiance of Covid restrictions on Monday 31 May.

The callouts included for a meet of more than 100 vehicles in Commercial Drive, Lynbrook, as well as crowds in Dandenong South, Carrum Downs and Hallam, police say.

Three people were issued with Covid infringements by police in Hallam South Road about 10.30pm.

A 21-year-old Cranbourne North man tested positive for drug-driving. He was also issued fines for an unsafe vehicle, a major vehicle defect and environmental pollution offences.

Police say they are seeking to identify other motorists involved.

Under the Covid ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions, gatherings in public spaces are banned.

People are permitted to leave home for five reasons – vaccination, care-giving, shopping, two hours’ exercise and authorised work or study.

Any information or dashcam footage of hooning to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au