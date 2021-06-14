A royal honour

By Tyler Lewis

Mark Durdin has achieved many things within the football community.

And now, he has received the highest of honours awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM).

The honour – established in 1975 – recognises Australian citizens for outstanding service or commitment, an honour Durdin is very worthy of.

It was a simple reaction for Durdin when he received the news that he would be honoured on Queen’s Birthday.

“Speechless, (I was) very honoured when I received the news, I didn’t really know what to say,” he joked.

It’s hard to put a finger on which particular service pushed Durdin into the running, as he has done so much over the years.

Starting way back in his playing days, Durdin was monumental in the community of deaf football and has continued that loyalty through to today.

In addition to the countless hours of work he has put in to the deaf football system, Durdin is also a well-known Noble Park figure, fulfilling the role as senior team manager for almost a decade.

While it has been a long and brilliant journey, Durdin took a trip down memory lane – back to where it all started.

“I first played with South Australia (SA) in 1980 as a 17 year old in Nhill,” he said.

“They’d just re-formed as a team after being closed for a few years.

“I played 13 games and captained SA in 1988 at Punt Road Oval, we lost, but made new and old friends, which is the most important part of Deaf Community,” Durdin said.

As memories were created on the field, when it was his time to stop playing, there was still plenty of time for Durdin to create some off the field.

So he did.

“I retired from playing to become the national secretary, I was only excepting to stay in the role for two to three years, but it ended up being 15 years,” he said.

“The delegates decided to have a president, I took the role for 10 years.

“I retired in 2016, I still attend the games no matter where the game is played and am an advisor when needed.

“I still love supporting deaf footy,” Durdin said.

After his decades of work at the heartbeat of deaf football, Durdin was welcomed into Noble Park – where he has now also contributed a mountain of work.

But as all great servers of sporting communities do, Durdin put it down to luck.

“I am very lucky that they welcomed me with open arms,” he said.

“They’re very supportive; the players, the committee and the supporters are very good to me.

“I am privileged to be with such a great club.

“After I retired, the club asked me to stick around and I haven’t left since.

“They’re very good to me, I love the club, it is my second home.”

Over many years of football involvement, it is hard to put one memory down as the favourite.

Durdin was no exception, but he couldn’t overlook a special three.

“I can’t pick one, I will pick three,” he said.

“(number 1) my only flag with Gaza reserves in Adelaide in 1990 before I moved to Victoria.

“(number 2) Noble Park’s success and premierships.

“(and number 3) South Australia Deaf’s famous – and only – win over Victoria at Dawson Reserve in Glen Iris in 1986,” Durdin said.

As for receiving the honour, Durdin is very pleased he joins not only great company that have received OAM’s in the past, but a select few who are also deaf.

“I feel very different (after receiving the OAM),” he said.

“I knew of some deaf people that have received the honour.

“I am very privileged to join them.”

MARK’S FOOTBALL RESUME

Noble Park Football Club

• Senior Team Manager, since 2012.

• Reserves Team Manager, 2009-2011.

• Under 18’s Team Manager, 2006-2008.

• Junior President, 2009.

• Player, 1990s.

• Junior Life Member, 2009.

• Life Member, 2014.

Deaf Australia Football

• President, 2007-2016.

• Former Board Member.

• Inaugural Hall of Fame Inductee, 2019.

• Life Member, 2016.

South Australia Deaf Football Club

• Player, 1980-1992.

• Former Administrator.

• Former Coach.

• Hall of Fame Inductee, 2006.

• Life Member, 2014.

Gaza Football Club

• Player, 1974-1990.

• Life Member, 1991.

Deaf Sport Other

• Inaugural National Secretary, National Deaf Football Association, 1992-2007.

• Co-founder, Allies Deaf Football Team.

• President, Deaf Darts Australia and Deaf Darts Victoria, current.

Awards and recognition include:

• Club Person of the Year, Noble Park Football Club.