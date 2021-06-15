Trade shop launched

-

Dignitaries cut the ribbon at the opening of Hazara Trade Shop in Springvale on 21 May.

Co-owners Isa Zarkari and Irfan Mohammadi hosted the ceremony at the new saleshouse of construction tools and materials.

Among the hundreds at the launch was Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti and Australia’s first Afghan female council election candidate Zahra Haydar Big from Shepparton.

Cr Memeti said the owners were “a fantastic story” – two refugees who initially took on any type of jobs across Melbourne, such as tiling.

“It is unbelievable to hear these kind of stories which are so inspirational for many people particularly with Covid which has caused many people to struggle.

“Yet these gentlemen have continued to work hard and now have opened up their own business which is so fantastic.”

Migration agent Hayat Rahimi, as well as Hossein Danish and local business representatives were also present.