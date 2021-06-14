Key to a ‘safer community’

-

A Victoria Police inspector has been awarded an Australian Police Medal for a 45-year career of outstanding frontline service.

After being announced as part of the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, Inspector Christopher Thomas Major was described as gaining “high levels of respect and trust” among colleagues and the community.

He first served at Dandenong police station in 1978, three years after graduating and being stationed at Russell Street.

He was promoted to Senior Constable at Berwick police station in 1980, Sergeant at Moorabbin police station in 1985 and at Dandenong in 1988.

In 1991, he was promoted as Senior Sergeant at Training District then Narre Warren police station for two years.

He was Officer in Charge of Moe police station for a further two years.

In 1997, Insp Major was promoted to his current rank. For the following 20 years, he was Local Area Commander in various Police Service Areas, including Cardinia.

In 2017 he took on a key role in the police’s Capability Management and Engagement Division.

Insp Major had “has demonstrated an outstanding ability to engage and build relationships with the community,” according to a Victoria Police statement.

“He has driven significant work to achieve a safer community and has earned high levels of respect and trust among colleagues and the community during his police career of 45 years.”

Chief Commissioner Shane Patton praised Insp Major among eight other recognised colleagues in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

“I believe today’s recipients reflect the excellence within Victoria Police.

“Their passion for service and helping the community has rightly earned them these national accolades for policing and the public service.”