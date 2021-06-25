Advanced waste ‘solution’ still unknown

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong Council is on board with a multi-council push to find a solution beyond burying landfill at the fast-expiring Hampton Park tip.

The council had opposed a controversial proposal for a waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road Dandenong South that would burn 100,000 tonnes a year of household, commercial and industrial waste.

But Greater Dandenong business, engineering and major projects director Paul Kearsley said the council was exploring “advanced waste processing opportunities” along with the Metropolitan Waste & Resource Recovery Group and 15 other South-East local councils.

Advanced waste technologies include waste-to-energy plants, sorting to extract valuable metals or treating food and garden waste.

There was a need for a “smarter solution for household rubbish than burying it in the ground”, Mr Kearsley said.

Ticking in the background is the Suez landfill at Hampton Park – the only tip receiving household garbage in the rapidly-growing South East. Its closure date is 2025.

In Greater Dandenong’s favour, its household waste and recycling recovery rate was one of the highest in the state – diverting 48.5 per cent from landfill in 2019-’20.

However household rubbish in the 16 South East councils is expected to rise by 40 per cent by 2046.

“Council understands the need to do more with waste as a resource, as we can’t keep relying on landfill to dispose of household rubbish,” Mr Kearsley said.

“The landfill closure, coupled with Council’s strong desire to increase resource recovery from its waste stream, are compelling reasons behind looking for advanced waste treatments.”

He didn’t comment on whether the council would support the advanced waste technology being sited in Greater Dandenong.

The MWRRG initiative has yet to decide on an advanced technology or a site yet.

MWRGG chief executive Jillian Risely said the project would have “strong” environmental outcomes, attract multi-million-dollar investment and create up to 500 construction jobs and 100 permanent operating jobs.

“The procurement is progressing with in-depth discussions with the shortlisted respondents to ensure council objectives are met and reliable options are put forward.

“This stage is expected to be completed later this year, with the respondents providing an outline of the solutions they propose.”

Its three shortlisted respondents are Orbis Energy, Sacyr Environment Australia and Veolia Environmental Services Australia – but not Great Southern Waste Technologies, the proponent of the waste-to-energy plant in Ordish Road.

By February 2021, the plant had gained EPA and VCAT approval but without a viable, ongoing waste supply, it won’t be built, its then director Bill Keating told Star Journal.

The project is sited at 80 Ordish Road in Dandenong’s industrial two zone – the home to the most offensive industries.

However nearby residents, councillors and schools opposed the potential impact of emissions from its towering smoke-stack.

The MWRRG argues that any waste-to-energy facility would be designed to meet strict emission standards and “appropriately located” to “minimize risks to the environment and people”.