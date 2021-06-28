New nets for Parkfield

-

The State Government has stumped up for Parkfield Cricket Club’s three new synthetic nets.

South Eastern Metropolitan MP Lee Tarlamis announced $100,000 for the new practice facilities.

They will be relocated to the south-east corner as part of the upgraded Parkfield Reserve in Noble Park.

The funding comes from the State’s $2.8 million Community Cricket Program – an effort to support grass-roots sport after a Covid-ravaged 16 months.

“This compliments the other projects underway in Noble Park, like the all-abilities playground and

the new synthetic soccer pitch at Ross Reserve, that deliver state-of-the-art facilities for our

local community,” Mr Tarlamis said.

“This funding will inspire even more local boys, girls, men and women to sign up for the mighty

Parkfield Cricket Club and enjoy the benefits of a healthy and active lifestyle.”