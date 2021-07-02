Pillar of hospital’s history

-

A historic story-telling sign has been installed at the site of Springvale’s first hospital.

The three-metre Community Hospital Interpretative Sign tells of the hospital’s evolution into Springvale’s unique community health service.

Mayor Angela Long said the “brilliant structure” in front of Monash Health’s services in Buckingham Avenue paid homage to the site’s history.

“It is a striking design featuring a brief story, historic image and hero words laser cut into the top of the sign making it unique and identifiable from a distance.”

The sign is part of an ongoing place-making program telling stories of historic sites in Springvale, Noble Park and Dandenong.

It is funded through the Placemaking and Revitalisation Business Unit of Greater Dandenong Council.