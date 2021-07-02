Visa scam operation active

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Visa scam-agents have been put on notice after a 47-year-old unregistered migration agent in Victoria was jailed.

It comes as Star Journal reported on an alleged visa scam in which single, elderly men were targeted to marry overseas citizens in order to obtain partner visas in Australia.

They claim a pair of women operating as illegal, unregistered migration agents out of a Springvale café are pulling the strings.

They allegedly demand tens of thousands of dollars from would-be visa applicants.

In a recent case, a 47-year-old Victorian woman was jailed for nine months for providing unregistered migration services.

She provided false documents purportedly from the Department of Home Affairs to convince clients to pay her $15,000 as security for a visa application.

Her clients, thinking they had valid visas, became unlawful in Australia and were denied re-entry to Australia.

On 21 June, Werribee Magistrates’ Court jailed her and ordered her to compensate her victims.

Australian Border Force Commander James Watson said “unlawfully taking money from vulnerable and unwitting people … is a terrible crime.”

Federal assistant customs and multicultural affairs minister Jason Wood warned those involved in visa scams or posing as migration agents face significant penalties.

He said the Government had set up a Migration Advice Industry Advisory Panel of industry experts to help develop a “world-class migration advice industry”.

“I am committed to a world class migration advice industry and have been working on comprehensive changes aimed at further protecting vulnerable consumers and eliminating those scammers and frauds that exploit Australian visas for their criminal financial gains.”

A lawyer and a registered migration agent told the Star Journal that some visa applicants were instructed to make false family violence claims to fast-track their visas.

Under Australia’s regulations, partner visa applicants are granted permanent residency if their relationship breaks down or suffer domestic violence from their sponsor.

A Department of Home Affairs spokesperson said family violence claims had to be supported by evidence.

“The provisions exist to avoid a situation where a visa applicant feels compelled to remain in a violent relationship for fear of losing their eligibility for permanent residence.”

Unregistered migration agents providing unlawful services and misleading advice were not tolerated, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said a list of registered migration agents are listed on the Office of the Migration Agents Registration Authority (OMARA) website’s register.

“The ABF (Australian Border Force) does not hesitate to investigate unregistered migration agents.

“The courts can impose significant penalties, including periods of imprisonment for individuals who seek payment for giving immigration assistance while not registered.”

To report unregistered migration assistance, go to www.border.gov.au/borderwatch.