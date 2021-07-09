Making a case for $110m stadium

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A proposed $110 million-plus boutique sports stadium and events centre in Dandenong is back on the table.

Deloitte Australia has been appointed to undertake a $200,000 business case and feasibility review into the Dandenong Sport and Events Centre concept.

The 15,000-seat rectangular stadium is proposed on open space at Cheltenham Road, George Street and Carroll Lane – a short walk from Dandenong railway station.

It is touted as the future playing home for the South-East based Melbourne City Football Club – and a key to re-energise the Revitalising Central Dandenong concept.

The centre could also be home to rugby, festivals, concerts as well as marquee community sport events.

Other potential events include conferences, weddings, exhibitions, training programs, offices, eSports and community outreach.

The Deloitte review will investigate the demand for the stadium, its scope and cost, and ownership and management options.

It is jointly funded by City of Greater Dandenong and the State Government.

Beginning in June, the report is due in November.

The council has begun lobbying for State and Federal funding to cover the project’s $110 million stage-one.

In the South East, soccer is the No.1 grassroots sport with 23,000 players at more than 100 clubs, the council argues in its recently released ‘Advocacy Document’.

The DSEC would be a “Docklands-style precinct development opportunity” for Dandenong, it states.

“The DSEC would have a transformative effect on Dandenong, sparking a fresh wave of private investment into the city as well as providing a boon for existing businesses, particularly hospitality and retail.”

The council argues the centre would create about 1000 construction jobs, 350 ongoing jobs and $114 million of annual economic activity from visitors.

Cr Jim Memeti, who first proposed an A-League team in Dandenong, said the South East’s 2 million population “loves its sport”.

“I’m really happy that we’ve got to this next stage.

“It’s wrong that there’s no major code playing games here week in, week out.”

At a 15 June council meeting, major projects director Paul Kearsley announced the review had commenced.

“We hope to have that finalised for submission to the State Government through their budget processes later this year.”

There would not be further community consultation as part of the review, Mr Kearsley said.

“The feasibility is reviewing all of the work that this council previously undertook during 2018 when we were part of the Team 11 bid.

“We have handed over a significant amount of documentation previously adopted and the consultation that we did on the stadium in that location with regards to the community feedback.”

Mayor Angela Long said the centre would be a “big winner on sporting and community fronts”.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the Melbourne City move showed “sport was booming” in the South East.

Sport Minister Martin Pakula said the business case would provide “full information” for “all stakeholders”.