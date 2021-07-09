Trucks create heavy burden

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Residents say they are being trapped on side-streets due to a mounting convoy of trucks along Chapel Road, Keysborough.

Theories abound as to why. Truckies may be trying to avoid traffic-calming measures on Perry Road and Eastlink tolls, as well as accessing the spate of development sites in the area.

Denise Armstrong says she often waits long turns to exit Sunnyvale Crescent into the streams of peak-time traffic.

“It’s getting worse. And it will keep getting worse with townhouses and estates going up on Chapel Road – there’s going to be more and more traffic.”

She says ‘Keep Clear’ markings are needed. They would prompt vehicles to leave a gap for drivers to exit Sunnyvale Crescent.

But the issue has been handballed between Greater Dandenong Council and the then-VicRoads, Ms Armstrong says. Neither were taking responsibility.

Residents were also similarly “land locked” in Fabian Court, with a proposed child care centre for up to 126 children to come, resident Gaye Guest says.

Currently residents were having trouble even backing out of driveways during “heavy peak hour traffic”, she said.

“As well as the 600-plus dwellings that City of Greater Dandenong have agreed to in this small section, another 800-plus are being mooted for the Kingswood Golf Course land.

“So we are in real trouble as that’s at least another roughly 3000 cars using our roads daily.”

At a council meeting on 28 June, Greater Dandenong engineering director Paul Kearsley said there had been more trucks on Chapel Road in the past year, he said.

Some of the extra trucks were travelling to and from development sites, he said.

“We believe much of this will be temporary and the truck volumes are anticipated to decrease.”

Mr Kearsley said Perry Road’s traffic reductions were also a factor, but there was a “limited budget” to address the issue on Chapel Road.

“The most effective way to reduce truck traffic is through the introduction of vertical displacement devices such as platforms or speed humps.

“Funds are prioritised at the locations within the municipality with the greatest need, usually based on issues around safety and speed.

“Currently, other streets within the municipality are a higher priority due to greater risk.”

Mr Kearsley would also seek data to check if trucks were using the route to avoid Eastlink.

He ruled out creating a ‘keep clear’ marking at either the Fabian Court or Sunnyvale Crescent intersections.

“(They) are only installed in specific circumstances to assist movements in side roads.

“They are not to make it easier for vehicles to exit the side roads.

“That is predominantly because people can have dangerous manoeuvres with regards to crossing a number of laneways without able to see the traffic coming from the other direction.”