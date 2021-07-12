Wrong-way driver blows 0.173

-

A drink-driver has allegedly driven on the wrong side of Princes Highway Dandenong, narrowly missing police officers at a roadblock.

Police in a marked car say they activated lights and sirens to halt the oncoming vehicle about 3.15am on Saturday 10 July.

The car continued, without slowing, causing the police members to take evasive action in the 80 km/h zone.

The vehicle stopped when it got stuck off road, police say.

The driver blew a 0.173 blood-alcohol reading. His vehicle was impounded, and his licence suspended for 12 months.