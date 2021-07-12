South East Leisure director withdraws

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Days after being selected, a would-be director at Greater Dandenong Council’s new $2-million leisure-centre company has withdrawn from the job.

Domenic Isola – a former City of Hume chief executive and Community Chef director – was one of six South East Leisure Pty Ltd directors announced in a council report on 15 June.

He and the four other ‘ordinary-member’ directors were to be appointed for three-year terms of $25,000 a year from 1 July 2021, the report stated.

Greater Dandenong community services director Martin Fidler said Mr Isola withdrew his application due to “being offered other roles and therefore believed he could no longer fulfill the expectations of the board role if appointed”.

Mr Isola withdrew prior to the council sending a letter of offer to him, Mr Fidler said.

Under its management services agreement, the board is allowed to function with a minimum of five directors, he said.

For the time being, SEL will function with five directors and review its needs and make a recommendation to Council once established and operational.”

The council-owned subsidiary will manage Dandenong Basketball Stadium, Dandenong Oasis, Noble Park Aquatic Centre and Springers Leisure Centre.

It will take over from current managers Elite Stadium Management and YMCA from 1 July 2022.

The board is headed by chair Steven Wright – a former Richmond Football Club chief executive – who will be paid $35,000 a year.

Other directors are Mick Jaensch, Tim Cockayne, Dr Malak Sukkar and Laura Buckley.

Last month, critics slammed the appointments by Greater Dandenong chief executive John Bennie as ‘jobs for the boys’ due to three having ties to the council.

Mr Isola and Mr Bennie both served as directors of Community Chef – a Meals on Wheels caterer formerly part-owned by councils including Greater Dandenong and Hume.

Mr Jaensch was Greater Dandenong’s long-serving corporate services director until he retired last month.

Mr Cockayne was interim chair of the council-owned Dandenong Market.

The selection process involved Mr Bennie, community services director Martin Fidler, the council’s sport and recreation manager and an unnamed “external industry expert”.

SEL’s first year of establishment costs are estimated between $1.6 million-$2.1 million.

In a report to the council, the model was expected to produce the “most economic financial result for council”.

It will have a “strong focus on improving community well-being and participation in leisure activities”.

Mr Fidler recently said the SEL option was chosen because the council didn’t have the expertise to manage the centres “in house”.

At the same time, the council had control to protect its “significant investment” in its assets, such as $6 million upgrade of NPAC and the $60 million Oasis redevelopment.

“The company model retains strong control and alignment with our unique community needs.”