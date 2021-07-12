Pair charged over Farrell ‘murder’

-

Two men have been charged after the suspected remains of Doveton man Brendon Farrell were found by police in Noble Park.

Missing Persons Squad detectives arrested a 30-year-old Hampton Park man and a 49-year-old Noble Park man on Friday 9 July.

The Hampton Park man was later charged with murder while the Noble Park man was charged with accessory to murder.

Police are formally identifying human remains believed to be Mr Farrell, which were found at a Noble Park home.

Mr Farrell, 32, had been missing by his family for more than a month.

In recent weeks, his mother and sister publicly pleaded for information on their loved one’s fate.

On 6 July, members of the Missing Persons Squad, Public Order Response Team, search and rescue team and the mounted branch extensively searched 20 hectares of Cranbourne scrubland.

Victoria Police Assistant Commissioner Robert Hill paid tribute to the detectives’ work on a “complex investigation”.

“Our thoughts are with Brendon’s family and loved ones following what has no doubt been a very difficult and traumatic few weeks.

“The investigation remains ongoing and again we encourage anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to police to come forward.”

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au