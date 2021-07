-

A Springvale man has been arrested after police raided a pair of cannabis grow houses in Clayton and Springvale.

Caulfield Divisional Response Unit detectives seized 65 cannabis plants from properties in McMillan Street, Clayton and Ellen Street, Springvale about 5.40pm on 14 July.

The 50-year-old Springvale man was charged with cultivate cannabis and theft.

He was bailed to appear at Moorabbin Magistrates’ Court on 15 November.