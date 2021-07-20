Covid exposure sites in Dandy Sth

-

A Dandenong South takeaway and a Bunnings store have been added to the state’s Tier-2 Covid exposure sites.

Swift Way Takeaway in Swift Way, Dandenong South was attended by an infected person between 6.40am-7.15am on Monday 12 July, Tuesday 13 July and Thursday 15 July.

A case also attended Bunnings Dandenong on Princes Highway, Dandenong South between 7.45am-8.15am on Tuesday 13 July.

The visits were just prior to the state’s five-day lockdown that started on Friday 16 July.

The Department of Health advises that anyone who visited the sites at those times should “urgently get tested, then isolate until confirmation of a negative result”.

They’re further advised to monitor for symptoms and get re-tested if symptoms appear.

The list of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 exposure sites and times has grown to 320, as of 20 July.

In the past 24 hours, 13 locally-acquired Covid cases were recorded.

A full list of Covid exposure sites in Victoria is at https://www.coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites