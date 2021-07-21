‘Major’ gas leak under control

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A “major” natural-gas leak that ‘bubbled’ from the ground in a Dandenong South industrial zone has been controlled without injury.

Fire crews discovered the potentially explosive leak near the corner of Mickle Street and Hammond Road about 2.27pm on Tuesday 20 July after a strong smell of gas was reported to triple-0.

“Upon arriving on scene, crews discovered a major gas leak,” an FRV spokesperson said.

Eight FRV fireys, with CFA and Victoria Police members, worked to make the scene safe for more than an hour.

The leak was deemed “under control” at 3.30pm.

A gas company excavated a section of the road and isolated the gas leak.

“Thankfully, no injuries were reported,” the FRV spokesperson said.

Kim, who runs the nearby Munchies Sandwich Bar, said gas appeared to have leaked from under the road, kerb and the area surrounding trees.

He says he’s smelled a natural-gas odour outside for “a few years” but the issue escalated on 20 July.

“It’s bubbling about the size of a finger but in a lot of different spots.

“It’s in about 30 or 40 different spots around the trees, around the kerb and on the road.”

Authorities had advised him and his neighbours to stay inside as they investigated, Kim said.

Shortly after 4pm, Vic Emergency issued an ‘explosive hazard’ advice message for people to avoid the area, though there was “currently no threat to the community”.

Vic Emergency advised that the scene was safe about 6pm.