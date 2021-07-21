Two injured in three-car crash

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash on Heatherton Road, Noble Park.

Emergency services were called to the crash at the corner of Briggs Crescent about 7am on Wednesday 21 July.

One of them suffered an eye injury and was taken by ambulance to the Eye and Ear Hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

Another patient was transported to Dandenong Hospital.

Neither were critically injured, the spokesperson said.

Heatherton Road was closed in both directions between Kelvinside and Chandler roads.

The Department of Transport advised motorists to use Princes Highway instead.