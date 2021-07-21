Teens arrested after high-speed pursuit

-

Three teenagers from the South East have been arrested after an alleged high-speed pursuit in a stolen car spanning about 150 kilometres in little over an hour.

A 14-year-old Dandenong boy, a 17-year-old Cranbourne boy and a 17-year-old Cranbourne West girl were arrested in Fyansford, west Geelong about 11.15am on Wednesday 21 July.

It was about one hour after they were spotted allegedly climbing out of a stolen Audi into a stolen blue BMW sedan in Hastings just after 10am.

In Hastings, the BMW driver allegedly refused to stop during an attempted police intercept and sped off.

It travelled on the Monash Freeway, the West Gate Freeway and then onto the Princes Freeway, police say.

The sedan was intercepted on the Geelong Ring Road at Fyansford in western Geelong.

The teens were arrested at the scene.

Several police units and the Police Air Wing were involved in the pursuit.

Police say no harm was done to other drivers or police members during the incident.

The Audi was one of two cars reported stolen in an aggravated burglary on Lemon Road in Balwyn North the night before, police say.

The BMW was reported stolen from a Braeside car dealer on the same evening.

Southern Metro Region Crime Team detectives are investigating.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au