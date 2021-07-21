Man hurt in Bangholme collision

-

A truck driver has been taken to hospital after being struck by flying wood in a multi-vehicle crash on Thompson Road, Bangholme.

Police have been told a sedan and ute stopped on the road to avoid debris about 2.10pm on Wednesday 21 July.

A truck following the vehicles crashed into the ute.

The male truck driver was seriously injured after wood being carried by the ute struck the truck’s cabin, police say.

The ute then reportedly spun and struck the sedan.

The truck driver was in a stable condition with a head laceration, and taken by road ambulance to The Alfred Hospital, an Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said.

No one else was injured in the incident.

All west-bound lanes of Thompson Road are closed between Frankston-Dandenong Road and Eastlink.

The Department of Transport advises motorists to use alternative routes such as Greens, Hutton and Springvale roads to the north, or Peninsula Link to the south.

Victoria Police is investigating the crash.