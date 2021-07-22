14yo driver charged after pursuit

-

A 14-year-old Dandenong boy has been charged with dangerous driving after an alleged high-speed pursuit in a stolen BMW on 21 July.

He and his two 17-year-old passengers from Cranbourne were charged with a host of offences including four car thefts and aggravated burglary.

The driver allegedly refused to stop for police on Monash Freeway that morning.

The car was then followed by police officers on-the-ground and the Police Air Wing along West Gate Freeway and Princes Freeway, police say.

The three teens were intercepted and arrested on the Geelong Ring Road in Fyansford about 11.15am.

Southern Metro Region Crime Team detectives charged the driver with 24 offences including aggravated burglary, four counts of theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving while pursued by police, possess firearm and reckless conduct endanger life.

The passengers were charged with 16 offences including aggravated burglary, four counts of theft of motor vehicle and theft.

All were remanded to appear before a children’s court at a later date.

Detectives say the BMW was stolen from a Braeside car dealership on the evening of Tuesday 20 July.

The trio also allegedly stole two Audi vehicles during an aggravated burglary in Balwyn North that same night.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au