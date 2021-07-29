Sports win major upgrades

-

Sports centres have come up winners in a recent round of State Government grants.

Greater Dandenong Council received two grants for a total $148,750 to upgrade fencing, dugouts and a batting cage at the Police Paddocks softball and baseball diamonds.

The cage also includes lighting for night training.

The facilities are used by the South East Baseball Club and Dandenong Softball Association.

With a $250,000 State grant, the council is set to install new lighting for soccer and Australian Rules football at Tatterson Park oval.

The field is used by Parkmore Junior Football Club, South East United Football Club, Dandenong City Soccer Club and Dandenong South Soccer Club.

The council also received $100,000 to relocate and upgrade of cricket training nets used by Parkfield Cricket Club at Parkfield Reserve.

The project also was granted $30,000 from the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund.

Works on the nets are expected to start in 2021-’22.

The grants were provided by the State Government’s 2021 Local Sports Infrastructure Fund.

Mayor Angela Long said the upgrades would provide great long-term benefits.

“It will mean we have improved facilities to encourage participation, which will have lasting benefits for the health and wellbeing of our community.”