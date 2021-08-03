Sth Gippy road bridge opens

-

A level crossing at South Gippsland Highway in Dandenong South has been officially removed.

The road overpass and new intersection at Princes Highway has opened today after a 19-day construction blitz since 16 July.

The project crews laid 3500 tonnes of asphalt, 500 metres of kerbside guttering and planted 45 trees as part of the state’s 47th level crossing removal since 2015.

The Government plans to create a landscaped green space at the former crossing, including shared-use paths between Princes Highway and Dandenong South Trail.

New seating and lighting will also be installed.

The former boom gates held up traffic during 31 per cent of the morning peak.

In the past 10 years, there has been one fatality and four serious-injury crashes at the ex-crossing.

According to the State Government, it will relieve traffic congestion for about 31,000 drivers a day on one of Melbourne’s busiest manufacturing routes.

It connects to 40 per cent of the state’s manufacturing industry, which supports 92,000 jobs and $12 billion in economic activity.

Dandenong MP Gabrielle Williams said the boom gates’ removal meant “less time stuck in traffic and more time working towards Victoria’s economy”.

“We’d like to thank the community for their patience while the road was closed as crews worked to deliver faster, safer freight routes to ensure Dandenong remains one of the most efficient manufacturing centres in Australia.”

Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan said more than 50 level crossings would be removed by the end of the year.

Last week, she announced the closure of the crossing at Progress Street, Dandenong South.

“We’re not done removing level crossings in this area – we’re getting rid of 22 crossings on the Pakenham line and making the Cranbourne line crossing free as part of our works to benefit commuters in Melbourne’s south-east.”

The Pakenham rail line is projected to be level-crossing free by 2025, enabling extra train services and 121,000 extra passengers to use the line.