Man critical in Bangholme crash

A man has been critically injured after a crash between a truck and a car on Thompson Road in Bangholme.

Police say his car crashed into the back of a truck at the corner of Frankston-Dandenong Road about 7am on Thursday 5 August.

The truck then crashed into the rear of another vehicle.

The injured man was trapped inside the car, which was “partially wedged” under the truck. He was extracted by emergency crews and flown by air ambulance to hospital.

Neither the truck driver or the driver of the second vehicle were injured.

The road is closed to traffic in both directions between Eastlink and McCormicks Road.

The Department of Transport advises drivers to avoid Thompson Road, and instead use Hall Road to the south or Abbotts Road to the north.

Somerville Highway Patrol officers are investigating the crash.

Any information or dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au