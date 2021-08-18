Fleeing driver chased down

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A driver has been arrested after allegedly fleeing from a two-vehicle crash in Keysborough on 17 August.

Police say that the 31-year-old Keysborough man’s silver Toyota wagon crashed into a black Mercedes Benz sedan at the corner of Cheltenham and Chandler roads about 3.40pm.

The man allegedly fled on foot and was chased down by the Mercedes driver.

Police arrested the man at the scene. He was taken to hospital for blood tests, police say.

The Mercedes driver, an 18-year-old Dingley Village man, was not injured.

Greater Dandenong Highway Patrol officers are investigating.

Any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au