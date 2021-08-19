New Tier 2 Covid sites listed

-

Two Tier 2 Covid exposure sites in Springvale and Dandenong South have been added to the state’s 500-plus list.

Meanwhile, repeat wastewater detections have been found in Dingley Village, Keysborough, Noble Park, Springvale and Springvale South during 11-17 August.

The Department of Health states the detections are an “early warning” of possible cases.

The suburbs have yet to record positive cases, with just two cases in neighbouring Dandenong as of 18 August.

One of the new Tier 2 sites is Woolworths at The Village, Princes Highway Dandenong South on Sunday 15 August 2.45pm-3.15pm.

On the same day, an infected case attended IKEA Springvale on Princes Highway, Springvale between 4.10pm-4.35pm.

Anyone who visited the businesses at those times is being urged to get tested and isolate until a negative result is confirmed.

There are now 10 Tier 2 exposure sites in Greater Dandenong.

The venues include Miele Clearance Centre in Atlantic Drive Keysborough on Thursday 5 August 10.02am-10.47am.

Others are 7-Eleven Sandown at 585 Princes Highway Noble Park on Tuesday 10 August 6.50am-7.10am, and Coles Dandenong, 36 Princes Highway Dandenong on Tuesday 10 August 7.30pm-8.26pm.

Sites also include Dandenong Supercinic and Terry White Chemmart, 56-58 Stud Road, Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 9pm-10.20pm, and Princes Pizza & Kebab, 4/26 Princes Highway Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 10.15pm-10.45pm.

Chemist Warehouse at 2/30 Princes Highway Dandenong on Friday 13 August 12.15pm-1.15pm and Colombo Impex at 3 Clow Street Dandenong on Friday 13 August 7.15pm-8pm are also listed.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites