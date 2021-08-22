Covid exposure list grows

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A construction site, supermarkets, milk bars, a trade supply shop and bottle shop are among the latest Tier-2 Covid exposure sites in Greater Dandenong.

The sites are listed by the Department of Health in the belief they were attended by an infected case.

Those who visited at the same time are being advised to urgently get Covid-tested and to quarantine until they obtain a negative result.

The venues include Coles supermarket at Princes Highway, Dandenong on Monday 16 August between 7.35pm-8.18pm and Tuesday 10 August 6.50am-7.10am.

Also on Monday 16 August, Samios Plumbing Supplies in Kitchen Road Dandenong at 10.15am-10.45am, Springvale South milk bar in Darren Street at 11.35am-11.50am and North Dandy Bottle-O Shop at Dunearn Road, Dandenong North at 7.15pm-7.45pm were visited by an infected case.

Others on the list are a 7-Eleven outlet on Cheltenham Road, Keysborough on Tuesday 17 August 11.30am-11.50am, and a milk bar at 48 Beau Vorno Avenue Keysborough on Thursday 19 August 2.40pm-3pm.

A construction site at Waverly Gardens shopping centre, Police Road Mulgrave was also listed for Tuesday 17 August 8.30am-4pm. Tier 1 contacts at the site were to be contacted directly by the Department of Health.

Others are Woolworths at The Village, Princes Highway Dandenong South on Sunday 15 August 2.45pm-3.15pm and IKEA Springvale on the same day between 4.10pm-4.35pm.

A case also attended Miele Clearance Centre in Atlantic Drive Keysborough on Thursday 5 August 10.02am-10.47am.

The list also includes 7-Eleven Sandown at 585 Princes Highway Noble Park on Tuesday 10 August 6.50am-7.10am, and Coles Dandenong, 36 Princes Highway Dandenong on Tuesday 10 August 7.30pm-8.26pm.

Dandenong Supercinic and Terry White Chemmart, 56-58 Stud Road, Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 9pm-10.20pm, Princes Pizza & Kebab, 4/26 Princes Highway Dandenong on Thursday 12 August 10.15pm-10.45pm, Chemist Warehouse at 2/30 Princes Highway Dandenong on Friday 13 August 12.15pm-1.15pm and Colombo Impex at 3 Clow Street Dandenong on Friday 13 August 7.15pm-8pm are also listed.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites