‘Stadium works’ mystery

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Speculation has been rife about the mounds of soil and heavy vehicles piling into the site of the proposed Dandenong Sport and Events Centre.

But contrary to rumours, work hasn’t yet started on the much-anticipated $110 million rectangular stadium project at Cheltenham Road and Carroll Lane.

In fact, the site is being used as a storage facility for the Level Crossing Removal Project, Greater Dandenong major projects director Paul Kearsley told a council meeting on 9 August.

“We are hoping that perhaps the level of activity that has occurred in about the last week and a half and certainly this week, will scale down somewhat because essentially it is just set up works.”

Greater Dandenong councillor Jim Memeti says he’s fielded a lot of inquiries from the public about why there was no announcement about stadium works.

“I responded it was definitely not the stadium.”

He told Star Journal that the site – currently next to a Covid testing station – was expected to be used for storing soil until early next year.

As for the stadium project, Deloitte Australia is working on the $200,000 business case and feasibility study.

“Our Christmases haven’t come early,” Cr Memeti said.

The 15,000-seat rectangular stadium is proposed on open space at Cheltenham Road, George Street and Carroll Lane – a short walk from Dandenong railway station.

It is touted as the future playing home for the South-East based Melbourne City Football Club – and a key to re-energise the Revitalising Central Dandenong concept.

The centre could also be home to rugby, festivals, concerts as well as marquee community sport events.

Other potential events include conferences, weddings, exhibitions, training programs, offices, eSports and community outreach.

The Deloitte review will investigate the demand for the stadium, its scope and cost, and ownership and management options.

It is jointly funded by City of Greater Dandenong and the State Government.

The report is due in November.

The council argues the centre would create about 1000 construction jobs, 350 ongoing jobs and $114 million of annual economic activity from visitors.