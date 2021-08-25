Advice for stricken Afghans

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A Dandenong migration agent is offering free advice to evacuate immediate family members stricken in an increasingly desperate Afghanistan.

Thay-Horn Yim said he was able to provide Afghan-Australians citizens and permanent residents with official information to help their family as well as interpreters and staff who assisted Australian and Western-allied forces.

“There are specific instructions they have to follow and these instructions could change rapidly.”

This includes the documents they need to take to Kabul International Airport, whether to lodge new or previously lodged applications and what to do if they receive or miss a call from Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs.

Mr Yim also had information on what phone number evacuees must ring, how close to the airport before they ring and which airport gate to enter.

He has offered a volunteer service through Refugee Legal in Collingwood for more than 15 years, but the dire situation in Afghanistan compelled him to do more.

“I want to do extra now for this urgent need in the City of Greater Dandenong.”

The Taliban had swept to power during the staged withdrawal of the US, Australia and allies.

In the past week, thousands, including Australian citizens, have flocked to Kabul’s international airport after the withdrawal of US, Australian and allied forces led to the Taliban sweeping back into power.

Many fear Taliban reprisals and are desperate to flee the country ahead of the US’s withdrawal deadline on 31 August.

As you know I have offered this volunteer service through Refugee Legal in Collingwood over 15 years but want to do extra for this urgent needs for the City of Greater Dandenong.

To contact Mr Yim, email thayhorn@hotmail.com with your full name, your relationship to the relative in Afghanistan, your phone number and how far the relative is from Kabul airport.