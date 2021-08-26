Drug-driver’s truck impounded

-

An alleged drug-driver’s unregistered, defective truck has been impounded after being pulled over by police on Stud Road, Dandenong.

Casey Highway Patrol officers say they observed the driver of the Isuzu truck not wearing a seatbelt on Tuesday 24 August.

The 44-year-old Dandenong driver tested positive to methamphetamine and did not have a heavy vehicle licence, police say.

The truck’s number plates weren’t registered to the truck, which had been unregistered since 2017.

The vehicle’s brakes were also allegedly not working properly.

The truck was immediately impounded for 30 days, with the driver copping $2601 in fines.

The man will be summonsed to appear at court at a later date.