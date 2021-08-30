Covid-19: Dandenong Hospital exposed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

Dandenong Hospital’s childrens ward and Ward North 1 have been named as Tier 2 exposure sites.

The wards were attended by an infected case between 10.18am on Wednesday 25 August and 11.11am on Friday 27 August, including all of Thursday 26 August.

Those who visited the wards at these times are being advised to urgently get Covid-tested and to quarantine until they obtain a negative result.

In the past 24 hours, there were 73 new infections reported in Victoria. The state has 805 active cases.

A Dandenong North GP clinic and Monash Medical Centre’s emergency department are among the state’s 930 exposure sites.

An infected case attended the ED’s ‘fast-track’ clinic waiting room at Clayton on Saturday 21 August, 3.35pm-6.30pm.

Anyone at the waiting room at that time must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure, the Department of Health states.

Also the ED’s triage waiting room is listed as a Tier 2 site, with some individuals classed as Tier 1 contacts being contacted directly by the health department.

Anyone at the Tier 2 site at 3.20pm-3.35pm on Saturday 21 August is urged to get tested immediately and quarantine until a negative result is confirmed.

Greater Dandenong’s only Tier 1 site is a GP clinic in Dandenong North.

A Covid-infected person attended Dr Tawfik Massarany’s surgery at 19 Brady Road on Friday 20 August between the times of 8.50am-1.20pm and 3pm-6.30pm, according to the Department of Health.

Anyone at the surgery at those times is being told to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.

Tier 2 exposure sites include Coles supermarket at Princes Highway, Dandenong on Monday 16 August between 7.35pm-8.18pm, and Sunday 15 August 7.01pm-7.35pm.

Chemist Warehouse in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong was recently added due to an infected case visiting on Tuesday 17 August 3.30pm-4pm.

Also on Monday 16 August, Samios Plumbing Supplies in Kitchen Road Dandenong at 10.15am-10.45am, Springvale South milk bar in Darren Street at 11.35am-11.50am and North Dandy Bottle-O Shop at Dunearn Road, Dandenong North at 7.15pm-7.45pm were visited by an infected case.

Others on the list are a 7-Eleven outlet on Cheltenham Road, Keysborough on Tuesday 17 August 11.30am-11.50am, and a milk bar at 48 Beau Vorno Avenue Keysborough on Thursday 19 August 2.40pm-3pm.

A construction site at Waverly Gardens shopping centre, Police Road Mulgrave was also listed for Tuesday 17 August 8.30am-4pm. Tier 1 contacts at the site were to be contacted directly by the Department of Health.

Others are Woolworths at The Village, Princes Highway Dandenong South on Sunday 15 August 2.45pm-3.15pm and IKEA Springvale on the same day between 4.10pm-4.35pm.

Those who visited Tier 2 sites at these times are being advised to urgently get Covid-tested and to quarantine until they obtain a negative result.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites