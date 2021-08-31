Covid-19: Hospital, clinics listed

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

An ultrasound clinic, two GP clinics, a hospital waiting area and a pharmacy have been added to a growing list of Covid exposure sites.

Meanwhile, as of 30 August, two further residents in the 3175 Dandenong postcode have been reportedly infected. There are five active cases in the postcode, and one in Keysborough.

This morning (31 August), 76 new locally-acquired cases were recorded across Victoria, with 845 active cases. Only 45 are linked to known cases and outbreaks.

Monash Ultrasound for Women in Police Road, Mulgrave is a Tier 1 exposure site due to an infected case spending several hours at the clinic.

Anyone at the clinic on Tuesday 24 August, 1.30pm-5.30pm must get tested immediately and quarantine until 7 September, the Department of Health advises.

New Tier 2 exposure sites include M Hanna Pharmacy at Stud Road Dandenong and Stud Road Medical Centre in Dandenong, both on Sunday 22 August 3.15pm-4.15pm.

The Stud Road Medical Centre was also visited by an infected case on Thursday 26 August 5.45pm-6.30pm.

Another site exposure is AK Medical Practice in Cleeland Street, Dandenong on Wednesday 25 August 1.45pm-2.15pm.

Dandenong Hospital’s imaging department waiting area on Thursday 26 August 8.20am-9.20am has been added to the hospital’s childrens ward and Ward North 1 as Tier 2 exposure sites.

An infected case was at the hospital’s latter two wards between 10.18am on Wednesday 25 August and 11.11am on Friday 27 August, including all of Thursday 26 August.

Those who visited Tier 2 sites at the listed times are being advised to urgently get Covid-tested and to quarantine until they obtain a negative result.

In the past week, Monash Medical Centre’s emergency department’s ‘fast-track’ clinic waiting room at Clayton on Saturday 21 August, 3.35pm-6.30pm was listed as Tier 1.

Anyone at the waiting room at that time must get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure, the Department of Health states.

Also the ED’s triage waiting room is listed as a Tier 2 site, with some individuals classed as Tier 1 contacts being contacted directly by the health department.

Anyone at the Tier 2 site at 3.20pm-3.35pm on Saturday 21 August is urged to get tested immediately and quarantine until a negative result is confirmed.

Another Tier 1 site is Dr Tawfik Massarany’s surgery at 19 Brady Road Dandenong North on Friday 20 August between the times of 8.50am-1.20pm and 3pm-6.30pm.

Anyone at the surgery at those times is being told to get tested immediately and quarantine for 14 days from the exposure.

Older Tier 2 exposure sites include Coles supermarket at Princes Highway, Dandenong on Monday 16 August between 7.35pm-8.18pm.

Chemist Warehouse in Lonsdale Street, Dandenong was recently added due to an infected case visiting on Tuesday 17 August 3.30pm-4pm.

Also on Monday 16 August, Samios Plumbing Supplies in Kitchen Road Dandenong at 10.15am-10.45am, Springvale South milk bar in Darren Street at 11.35am-11.50am and North Dandy Bottle-O Shop at Dunearn Road, Dandenong North at 7.15pm-7.45pm were visited by an infected case.

Others on the list are a 7-Eleven outlet on Cheltenham Road, Keysborough on Tuesday 17 August 11.30am-11.50am, and a milk bar at 48 Beau Vorno Avenue Keysborough on Thursday 19 August 2.40pm-3pm.

A construction site at Waverly Gardens shopping centre, Police Road Mulgrave was also listed for Tuesday 17 August 8.30am-4pm. Tier 1 contacts at the site were to be contacted directly by the Department of Health.

The updated list of exposure sites in Victoria is at coronavirus.vic.gov.au/exposure-sites