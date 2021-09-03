Bomb squad called to Greens Rd

-

Police have responded to reports of a “possible pipe bomb” at a premises in Dandenong South.

Bomb Response Unit members were called out to the LPG supplier at Greens Road about 10.45am on Friday 3 September.

A police spokesperson said the members were doing a “safety check” at the premises.

“The road has been closed whilst members conduct their checks.

“There is no immediate danger to the public.”

Greens Road is closed in both directions between Hammond Road and Frankston-Dandenong Road.

The Department of Transport advised drivers to use the Dandenong Bypass as an alternative route.