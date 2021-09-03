Guide Dogs’ right of way

-

Guide Dogs are being wrongly brought to heel when trying to enter public places.

Their handlers and trainers are reporting their right to enter public places is being questioned by Greater Dandenong residents, according to Guide Dogs Victoria.

GDV has issued a reminder that a Guide Dog in harness is legally allowed to enter all public places and public transport, including buses, trains, taxis, toilets, shops and restaurants.

It is an offence to deny or charge a fee for the entry of a Guide Dog, including puppies and dogs in training.

Guide Dogs Victoria trainer Elizabeth Maculitis has been training Guide Dogs in Dandenong over the past few months.

She says community members often question her about why her dog can go into stores or bathrooms.

“While we are glad that people are curious, it can be very distracting and potentially dangerous to approach a Guide Dog while they are working or training.

“We ask if you see a working Guide Dog in public, to give the handler space and never pat, feed, whistle or otherwise try to distract a working Guide Dog.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, more training is happening in Greater Dandenong, close to the homes of trainers, puppy raisers and new handlers.

Ms Maculitis said the dogs while in harness also needed some “social distance”.

“Please give any dog in a harness space to move to help their handler get around in the safest way possible.”

Details: Guide Dogs Victoria, 1800 804 805 or https://vic.guidedogs.com.au/