Crash driver blows 0.207

An alleged drink-driver at more than four times the blood-alcohol limit has crashed at a Keysborough intersection.

The driver of the white Mitsubishi Outlander crashed into street signs at the corner of Springvale and Cheltenham roads about 9.20pm on Monday 13 September, police say.

Moorabbin Highway Patrol officers spoke to the 37-year-old Keysborough man at the scene.

He allegedly recorded 0.207 in an evidentiary breath test.

The man is expected to be charged on summons with drink-driving and traffic offences.

Any information and dashcam footage to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or crimestoppersvic.com.au