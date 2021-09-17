Long lines for Covid shots

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A massive turn-out greeted the opening of central Dandenong’s pop-up Covid vaccine clinic on Thursday 16 September.

Far from vaccine-hesitant, queues lined nearly the length of Palm Plaza for their jab.

Some had waited at the marquee since 6.30am – well before the 9am opening.

The clinic is part of a push to boost Greater Dandenong’s lagging Covid vaccine coverage as active cases surge in the region.

Zahra, Sumaia and Ali queued for more than two hours to receive their first Pfizer jabs.

Ali said he’d wanted to fast-track his vaccination, having had to wait until late October for an appointment at a Dandenong GP.

It felt “good” to finally get the jab, he said.

“Hopefully we reach the 70 per cent (single dose) and 80 per cent (fully vaccinated) targets as soon as possible, so we can get out of this lockdown.”

Sumaia didn’t have a vaccine booking until November.

She had arrived in Australia during a previous hard lockdown in August 2020.

She was looking forward to seeing her loved ones again when restrictions ease.

Asked why Dandenong’s vaccine rate was well behind, she said: “I’m not sure. There’s people here waiting to be vaccinated because they can’t get an appointment.

“My friend in Dandenong has booked in Heidelberg for a vaccine in 25 days’ time.”

Like many others, they had heard about the clinic through word-of-mouth the night before.

As of 16 September, there were 47 active cases in Greater Dandenong – up 13 in the past day. In Casey, there were 93 active cases – up 10.

The postcode hotspots include Cranbourne (30), Dandenong (25) and Keysborough (12).

The pop-up clinic is open in Palm Plaza, opposite Dandenong Market in Clow Street, seven days a week, 9am-5pm with no need for appointments.

It delivers Pfizer and AstraZeneca shots.

Vaccines are also available by appointment at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacies.