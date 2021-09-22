Covid-19: Vaccines at Springvale hall

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A five-day Covid pop-up vaccine clinic will be unveiled in Springvale in a bid to bridge Greater Dandenong’s vaccination gap.

Springvale City Hall’s supper room is expected to host more than 280 free AstraZeneca and Pfizer shots a day from Wednesday 22 September-Sunday 26 September.

The temporary clinic provided by City of Greater Dandenong and the state health department is tailored for diverse communities.

It will feature eight vaccination booths, private spaces for individuals and families as well as interpreters and experienced immunisers.

Community members are encouraged to bring family and friends for vaccination.

People aged 12-59 years will receive Pfizer, people 60-plus will receive AstraZeneca.

Thousands have swarmed to a pop-up vaccine clinic in Palm Plaza, Dandenong since 16 September.

In the past week, a surge of more than 11,000 Greater Dandenong residents were vaccinated (8 per cent of eligible residents).

But the council area remains in the bottom-five for Covid vaccine coverage in the state as active cases surge to 82.

Keysborough resident Nina Kelly urged the state and federal government to increase the numbers of vaccine locations in Greater Dandenong.

“Many people have informed me that hesitancy is not the issue rather access, language barriers and appointment availability.

“Standing hours in a queue at the free no appointment pop-up Monash Health vaccination hub at Dandenong Plaza has clearly demonstrated the community is ready and waiting for governments to deliver.”

As of 20 September, 65 per cent of eligible Greater Dandenong residents had at least a first jab – still about 9 per cent lower than the Victorian average.

To reach the 80 per cent average, 21,000 further Greater Dandenong residents require a first shot.

A third of eligible residents in the council area were fully vaccinated – 12 per cent behind the state average.

Springvale City Hall is at 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale on 22-26 September, 9.30am-4pm. Bookings: https://calendly.com/covid19vaccination/springvale-city-hall

Vaccinations are also available at Sandown Racecourse, Palm Plaza and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised