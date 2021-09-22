Four Tier 1 exposures at hospital

By Cam Lucadou-Wells

A fourth Covid Tier 1 exposure event has been recorded at Dandenong Hospital’s emergency department waiting room in the past two weeks.

The latest infected case attended the room on Monday 20 September 1pm-3.10pm.

The previous cases were on Wednesday 8 September 9.35pm-10.59pm, Friday 10 September 6.20pm-9.55pm and Friday 17 September 9.51pm-11.43pm.

Any one at the ED waiting room at those days and times is being urged to get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days.

Affected staff on 20 September are being ordered to contact the hospital’s Infection Control department.

Deep Blue fish & chip shop in Ian Street Noble Park has been listed as a Tier 2 site for Friday 17 September 11.30am-8pm.

Another recent Tier 2 site is Union Medical Centre, 471 Springvale Road Springvale for Monday 13 September 5.15pm-6pm.

Active cases in Greater Dandenong have surged from 28 to 82 in the past week. Casey’s active cases are 123.

In the meantime, pop-up vaccine clinics have been installed to boost the area’s lagging Covid vaccine rates.

The clinics have been installed at Palm Plaza, Dandenong and Springvale City Hall supper room, as well as places of worship in Hallam and Doveton.

Springvale City Hall is at 18 Grace Park Avenue, Springvale on 22-26 September, 9.30am-4pm. Bookings: https://calendly.com/covid19vaccination/springvale-city-hall

Vaccinations are also available for walk-ups at Palm Plaza, Dandenong. Vaccine appointments can also be made at Sandown Racecourse and participating GP clinics and pharmacists.

Bookings: http://portal.cvms.vic.gov.au/ or https://www.health.gov.au/health-topics/immunisation/about-immunisation/where-can-i-get-immunised