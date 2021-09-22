Earthquake shakes region

by Gabriella Payne and Cam Lucadou-Wells

Greater Dandenong appears to have escaped significant damage by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake this morning, according to early reports.

According to Geoscience Australia, the epicentre of the earthquake occurred in the Alpine National Park in the Mansfield region (North East Victoria) at about 9.15am on Wednesday 22 September.

The earthquake was 10 kilometres deep and lasted about 20 seconds, with tremors being felt all throughout Victoria – and even shaking residents as far up as Canberra and Sydney.

The quake is one of the strongest recorded in Victoria in decades – with Geoscience Australia saying it’s one of the largest south-east Australia has felt since European settlement.

A magnitude 4 earthquake was reportedly felt in the same region just 15 minutes or so after the first quake, and experts are warning that after- shocks could be felt in the coming days or even months.

Residents from across Melbourne’s south east were quick to jump online and check in with one another, sharing their own experiences of the scary ground-shaking moment.

A resident on the sixth floor of the Quest Dandenong building felt badly shaken.

“Let me say that was scary. It was so bad – my dog’s water bowls are everywhere.”

Mayor Angela Long said her whole house shook. Initially she thought it was the rumbling of trucks on Monash Freeway but the shaking continued.

“I think it’s woken a few people up on night shift. Hopefully there’s no damage (as a result of the quake).”

Springvale pharmacist Richard Lim said he had initially thought his home was struck by thunderstorms or “big possums” fighting in the roof.

“But then I thought why are the pictures on the walls moving?”

As of an hour after the event, Greater Dandenong SES and Greater Dandenong Council had not received reports of damage.

Greater Dandenong SES unit controller Daniel Cooksley said chimney and building collapses had occurred in other parts of Melbourne.

Greater Dandenong Council staff briefly evacuated from the council’s Lonsdale Street headquarters.

Emergency Victoria warned people to expect aftershocks and to keep away from damaged buildings and hazards.

It advised to check homes for cracks or damage to walls and chimneys.

During aftershocks, people are advised to stay indoors and shelter under a sturdy table or furniture and to hold on.

Drivers are told to pull over to a location that’s clear of buildings, trees, overpasses, and powerlines, and to keep their seatbelts on until the tremors stop.

“Once the shaking stops, proceed with caution and avoid bridges or ramps that may have been damaged.,” Emergency Victoria stated.